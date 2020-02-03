Aramark (ARMK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aramark stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

