Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,793. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: Buy Rating