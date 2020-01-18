Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.82.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Aramark by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

