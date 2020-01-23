Aramark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,975 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,650% compared to the average daily volume of 106 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

ARMK stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Aramark by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

