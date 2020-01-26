Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARAV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 103,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

