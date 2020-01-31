ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of ABR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 480,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.61. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 44.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 343,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund