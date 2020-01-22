Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Chardan Capital lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 152,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

ABUS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.11. 548,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,416.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

