ARC Resources Ltd Declares Jan 20 Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) declared a jan 20 dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$7.71 on Friday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.2201332 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.70.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

