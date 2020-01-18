ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.70.

Shares of ARX opened at C$7.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.30. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.37 and a one year high of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.56.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.40 million. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

