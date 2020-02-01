Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,241,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 898% from the previous session’s volume of 324,654 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $4.85.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -2.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences Inc will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

