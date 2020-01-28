ArcBest (ARCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $668.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

