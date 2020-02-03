ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.12. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $569.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.94. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com