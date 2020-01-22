ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €19.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.16 ($22.28).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

