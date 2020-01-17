ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €18.00 ($20.93) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.23 ($21.20).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

