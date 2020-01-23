ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €27.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MT. Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.16 ($22.28).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

