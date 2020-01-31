ArcelorMittal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,026 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,285% compared to the typical volume of 1,157 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 680,830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 119,572 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.47. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

