Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,500,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 228.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 989,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,932,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,755,000 after acquiring an additional 589,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 122.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after acquiring an additional 429,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $44.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

