Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,500,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,932,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,755,000 after purchasing an additional 589,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after purchasing an additional 535,702 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 429,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,276,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance