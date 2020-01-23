Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.37

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.37 and last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 29768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 98,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,500,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

