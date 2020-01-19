Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO John W. Eaves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $125,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,370.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Drexler sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $55,507.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $251,745.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $352,425 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 2,710.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,325,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,540 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Arch Coal by 1,221.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 660,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 610,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $23,482,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Coal by 89.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 61,775 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Arch Coal by 13.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period.

Shares of ARCH traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 479,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $619.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

