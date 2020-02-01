Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $13.95 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Arch Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $13.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $820.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arch Coal by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Arch Coal by 13.2% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $23,482,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arch Coal by 89.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,775 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

