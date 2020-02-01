Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Archer Daniels Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Archer Daniels Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.13%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?