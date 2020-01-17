Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 11,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of ADM opened at $45.34 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Professional Planning bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings

