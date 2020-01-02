Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s QI Valuation Score Reaches 53.00000

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) currently has a Value Composite score of 40. The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is 33.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company NYSE:ADM is 1.365568. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is -5.440103. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is 21.682698. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is currently 1.06654. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

EBITDA Yield

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is 0.074559.

The Earnings to Price yield of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company NYSE:ADM is 0.046120. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company NYSE:ADM is 0.045641. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is 0.059777.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has a current ERP5 Rank of 7573. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

GM Score

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by watching the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of the previous eight years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is 9.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 19.722400. The 6 month volatility is 20.219600, and the 3 month is spotted at 18.880400. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.