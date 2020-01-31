Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.74, but opened at $43.68. Archer Daniels Midland shares last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 5,958,654 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,195,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth about $100,377,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 309,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,217,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,080,000 after purchasing an additional 242,820 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?