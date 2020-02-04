Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Archrock has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 77.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. 64,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. Archrock has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AROC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,760,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

