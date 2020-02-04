Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 30,418.75% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUV. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcimoto stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Arcimoto worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

