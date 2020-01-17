Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 186.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 127,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 99,989 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

