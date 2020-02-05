Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $28.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Arconic by 8,990.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Arconic by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. 2,441,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.52. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

