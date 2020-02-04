Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Arconic has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arconic to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 73,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

