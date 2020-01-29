Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 80,294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?