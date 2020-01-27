Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.25 billion.Arconic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.22-2.42 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARNC. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,837. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

