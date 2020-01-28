Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. Arconic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.22-2.42 EPS.

NYSE ARNC opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Arconic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

