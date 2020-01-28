Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.47-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. Arconic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.22-2.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,837. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

