Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $9.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCO. ValuEngine upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

ARCO stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $749.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio