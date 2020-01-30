Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,900 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 862,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 513,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ARCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 441,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,384. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $749.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 187,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,915 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

