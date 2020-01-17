Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.33

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

Several research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

