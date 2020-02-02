Arctic Hunter Energy (CVE:AHU) Shares Down 16.7%

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc (CVE:AHU) shares fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 28,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $454,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Arctic Hunter Energy Company Profile (CVE:AHU)

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas, and mineral resource properties in Western Canada and Mexico. The company produces heavy oil in the Lloydminster area of west-central Saskatchewan and Southern California. It holds a 60% working interest in the C-12 oil and gas well located in Landrose, Saskatchewan.

