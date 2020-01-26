Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.10

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 65000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

