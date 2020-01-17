Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 5.9%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 65,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

