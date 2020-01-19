Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 82,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,382. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after buying an additional 404,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

