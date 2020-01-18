Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:ARD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 63,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,958. The company has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.24. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Correia Emmanuel 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after buying an additional 254,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 47.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 265.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 127,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

