Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 331,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,621. The firm has a market cap of $222.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 70,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASC. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

