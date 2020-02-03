Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $209.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 240,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

