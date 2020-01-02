Are Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Quant Signals Favorable?

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is currently 1.30243. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The Piotroski F-Score of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is 4. The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is 0.454495. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is 6.754087. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is 0.509063.

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s ROIC is 0.454495. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.509063 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 6.754087. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

Shareholder Yield

We also note that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.006113 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.01489. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares.

The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has a current MF Rank of 3196. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.91600. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period.

A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.97274, the 24 month is 2.09432, and the 36 month is 2.39843. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.41836, the 3 month is 1.31096, and the 1 month is currently 1.03169.

QI Value

Shifting gears, we can see that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has a Q.i. Value of 40.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Gross Margin score

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). The name currently has a score of 6.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

FCF Yield

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is 0.029506.