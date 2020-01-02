Are The Quant Signals for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Telling a Positive Story?

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Align Technology, Inc. NASDAQ:ALGN is 16.844996. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is 28.546612. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is 52.498574. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s ROIC is 0.344782. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.358980 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 4.112575. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

We also note that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.005590 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.01205. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has a current MF Rank of 5967. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.05958. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.38057, the 24 month is 1.24228, and the 36 month is 2.87789. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.37900, the 3 month is 1.53066, and the 1 month is currently 1.01713.

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is 5.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

Volatility

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 54.019800. The 6 month volatility is 55.488500, and the 3 month is spotted at 33.673500. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Piotroski F-Score

At the time of writing, Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

P/B

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has a Price to Book ratio of 16.844996. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 28.546612, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 52.498574. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.