Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $83.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wood & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.85. 182,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,205. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $202,981.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,560,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 195,610 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,417.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

