Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wood & Company restated a sell rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.33.

ARNA traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 962,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $202,981.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,924,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3,642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 217,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

