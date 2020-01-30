Ares Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,424 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,768% compared to the typical daily volume of 224 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after acquiring an additional 264,632 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 107,077 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,594,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,228,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

