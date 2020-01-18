Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) & Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Critical Comparison

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Cedar Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cedar Realty Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.38%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.57%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 31.89% 9.11% 2.36% Cedar Realty Trust 10.77% 4.11% 1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Cedar Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $118.28 million 4.00 $38.60 million $1.39 11.79 Cedar Realty Trust $152.02 million 1.64 $3.88 million $0.58 4.83

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Cedar Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.